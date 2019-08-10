|
|
CURAN (Nee: Tamblyn) Lois Mary Late of Marks Point
Passed peacefully
6th August 2019
Aged 99 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late George Curan. Loving mother of Julie and Ross. Dear grandmother & great grandmother of their families.
The family and friends of Lois are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Monday 12th August 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.
'Forever Loved'
