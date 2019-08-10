Home
Lois Mary CURAN

Lois Mary CURAN Notice
CURAN (Nee: Tamblyn) Lois Mary Late of Marks Point

Passed peacefully

6th August 2019

Aged 99 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late George Curan. Loving mother of Julie and Ross. Dear grandmother & great grandmother of their families.



The family and friends of Lois are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Monday 12th August 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.



'Forever Loved'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
