DI'GIACOMO Lorenzo Late of New Lambton
Formerly Wollongong
Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family
3rd July 2019
Aged 77 Years
Dearly loved husband of Giuseppina Di'Giacomo (dec'd). Loved brother of Elena. Loved uncle of Bartolo and Tony, and their families. Treasured friend of Dalva. Loved brother-in-law of Annie, Adriana, Gino and their families.
The family and friends of Lorenzo are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend Friday 12th July, 2019 service commencing at 12noon.
'In God's
Loving Care'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 6, 2019