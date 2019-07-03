|
|
KEMPTON LORNA JOAN 'JOAN'
Passed away peacefully on 29th June 2019 at home
Late of Cooks Hill
Formerly of Mudgee
Aged 91 Years
Beloved wife of Gordon (dec'd). Loving Mum to Tim, Mark, David, Anne, Bill, Graeme and their families. Loved by all.
Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of JOAN'S Life on THURSDAY, 4th July 2019 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 1:00pm.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 3, 2019