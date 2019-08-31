Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for LORNA PEASE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORNA MAY PEASE

Add a Memory
LORNA MAY PEASE Notice
PEASE (nee Brown) LORNA MAY

Late of Hawkins Masonic Village,

Formerly of Speers Point

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by her side

23rd August 2019

Aged 92 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Harry Pease. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ros and Tony, Glynda and Michael. Loving Nan of Maree and John, Karl and Jess, Evan, Liam and G Nan to her great grandchildren Nicholas, Cooper, Olivia, Lachlan, William, and Bailey.



The Family and Friends of LORNA are advised that her Funeral was held privately.





LORNA'S family would like to thank the staff at Acacia House at Hawkins Masonic Village

for the wonderful care they gave to Lorna.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LORNA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.