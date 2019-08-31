|
|
PEASE (nee Brown) LORNA MAY
Late of Hawkins Masonic Village,
Formerly of Speers Point
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by her side
23rd August 2019
Aged 92 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Harry Pease. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ros and Tony, Glynda and Michael. Loving Nan of Maree and John, Karl and Jess, Evan, Liam and G Nan to her great grandchildren Nicholas, Cooper, Olivia, Lachlan, William, and Bailey.
The Family and Friends of LORNA are advised that her Funeral was held privately.
LORNA'S family would like to thank the staff at Acacia House at Hawkins Masonic Village
for the wonderful care they gave to Lorna.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019