Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine HUMPHRIS-NORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Mary HUMPHRIS-NORTH

Add a Memory
Lorraine Mary HUMPHRIS-NORTH Notice
HUMPHRIS-NORTH Lorraine Mary Late of Windale

Passed peacefully

29th July 2019

Aged 73 years



Dearly loved wife of John. Much loved mother of Peter, Neville and Cameron. Cherished Nana to Thomas. An adored sister, sister-in-law, aunty, cousin and friend.



The family and friends of Lorraine are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Wednesday 7th August 2019, service commencing at 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.