PARSONS (nee WORTHING) Louise Mary Formerly of Grafton and Armidale Late of New Lambton Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 26th July, 2019 Aged 65 years Much loved wife of Kevin, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Caroline, Melissa & Ben Patch, Michael & Tamera, treasured Nan of Lachlan, Thomas and Jacoby, loved sister and sister-in-law of Patricia & Bede Watts, Merrick & Helen, Jane & Brian Fredericksen, Peter (dec) & Fiona, John & Jenni and Patrick, loved aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Louise's funeral service to be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Grafton, on FRIDAY (2nd August, 2019), requiem mass commencing at 1.30pm. The funeral will then proceed to the Clarence Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Council NSW would be appreciated by the family and may be left at the service. By request please wear bright coloured clothing. Sharon Ross CLARENCE VALLEY FUNERALS 6642 7955
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 30, 2019