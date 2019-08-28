Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for LUIGI PAPAIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUIGI PAPAIS

Add a Memory
LUIGI PAPAIS Notice
PAPAIS LUIGI

Late of Adamstown Hts

Passed away peacefully

25th August 2019

Aged 79 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Sandra Papais. Much loved father and father-in-law of Peter, Richard and Kerry. Loving Pop of Blake, Kira, and Ben and his great grandchildren Elijah, Lauren, Dawson, and Finn. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of LUIGI are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend tomorrow Thursday 29th August 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LUIGI's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.