|
|
EMBLETON (nee Corney) LYNETTE MARGARET
Late of Kilpatrick Court, Toronto,
Formerly of New Lambton Heights
Passed away peacefully
14th September 2019
Aged 88 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Keith Embleton. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Diane and Greg McCaffery. Loving Da of Mark and Sam, Emily and Andrew and her great grandchildren Alexandra, Ada, and Luc. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of LYNETTE are advised that her cremation has taken place privately.
LYNETTE'S family would like to thank the staff at Kilpatrick Court for the wonderful care
they gave to LYNETTE.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019