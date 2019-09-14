Home
AHRENS (Nee: Krause) Lynne Late of Belmont

and Marks Point

Passed peacefully surrounded by Her loving family

11th September 2019

Aged 61 Years



Much loved mother of Michael and Melissa, daughter to Coral and adored grandmother by her 5 granchildren.



The family and friends of Lynne are warmly invted to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry Street) this Tuesday 17th September 2019 service commencing 12.30pm.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
