|
|
BROOKER Malcolm Mervyn Aged 89 Years
of Gresford
Much loved brother and brother in law of RUTH and DES, JOHN (all dec), DOROTHY and DON (dec), BARRY and JENNIFER. Adored uncle, great uncle and great great uncle of all his nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces, great great nephews and great great nieces. Much loved member of the BROOKER family.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of MALCOLM's life at St Anne's Anglican Church, Church St, Gresford on WEDNESDAY 10th July 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 8, 2019