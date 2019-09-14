Home
Marcel Guy Joseph Pierre "Pierre" BOUDAN

Marcel Guy Joseph Pierre "Pierre" BOUDAN Notice
BOUDAN Marcel Guy Joseph Pierre "Pierre" 5th September 2019

Late of Lambton Gardens



Dearly loved husband of Genevieve, adored father and father-in-law. Loving grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Will be sadly missed by all their families



Aged 68 Years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Pierre's life this Thursday 19th September 2019 commencing 12.00pm at St Therese Catholic Church, 53 Royal Street, New Lambton.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
