BOUDAN Marcel Guy Joseph Pierre "Pierre" 5th September 2019
Late of Lambton Gardens
Dearly loved husband of Genevieve, adored father and father-in-law. Loving grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Will be sadly missed by all their families
Aged 68 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Pierre's life this Thursday 19th September 2019 commencing 12.00pm at St Therese Catholic Church, 53 Royal Street, New Lambton.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019