MARGARET ALLEN

MARGARET ALLEN Notice
ALLEN MARGARET nee McALEER

Aged 85 Years

late of Rutherford

formerly of Singleton

Dearly beloved wife of MORRIE (dec), beloved mother and mother in law PETER, GARRY and DEBBIE, DAVID and TIA. Grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister in law, aunty and friend to many.

Family and friends are invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at St Paul's Catholic Church, Young St, Rutherford on FRIDAY 20th September, 2019 at 11am thence for burial at Lochinvar Cemetery. In leiu of flowers donations to Maitland/Dungog Palliative Care may be left at the church.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
