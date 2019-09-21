Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret CHIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann CHIN

Add a Memory
Margaret Ann CHIN Notice
CHIN Margaret Ann Late of Narla Village

Formerly Pelican

Passed peacefully

19th September 2019

Aged 75 years



Dearly loved wife of Kevin. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerri and Michael, Nichole and Stuart. Cherished Nana to her 6 grandchildren.



The family and friends of Margaret are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St), on Wednesday 25th September 2019, service commencing at 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.