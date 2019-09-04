|
|
MUIR (nee Buckley) MARGARET ANNIE FORD
Late of Cooranbong,
Formerly of Brunkerville
Passed away with her loving family by her side
31st August 2019
Aged 78 years
Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Bill. Much loved and adored mother of Suzanne, and Bill (dec'd). Loving and treasured Gran'ma of Ellie, and Will. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of MARGARET are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope on Monday 9th September 2019, Service commencing at 11.00am. An interment will follow in the grounds of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations to surGICure for gastrointestinal cancer research may be made at the Service.
Could all those attending please wear something bright and colourful at MARGARET'S request.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 4, 2019