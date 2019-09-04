Home
MARGARET ANNIE FORD MUIR

MARGARET ANNIE FORD MUIR Notice
MUIR (nee Buckley) MARGARET ANNIE FORD

Late of Cooranbong,

Formerly of Brunkerville

Passed away with her loving family by her side

31st August 2019

Aged 78 years



Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Bill. Much loved and adored mother of Suzanne, and Bill (dec'd). Loving and treasured Gran'ma of Ellie, and Will. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of MARGARET are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope on Monday 9th September 2019, Service commencing at 11.00am. An interment will follow in the grounds of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations to surGICure for gastrointestinal cancer research may be made at the Service.



Could all those attending please wear something bright and colourful at MARGARET'S request.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
