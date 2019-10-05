Home
Meighan Funerals
128 Lambton Road
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2299
4952 3099
BRAY MARGARET RUTH Late of Shortland Passed away peacefully on 3.10.2019 Aged 76 Years Dearly loved wife of the late John Bray. Beloved mother of Stephen, Joseph, Christine, Anita and Adrian. Caring grandmother of Amy, Emma, Jessica, Ben, Emily, Liam and Ellie. Relatives and friends of Margaret are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, Sandgate Road Shortland this Tuesday morning 8th October 2019, funeral service commencing at 10am. A private cremation will follow. No flowers by request. May She Rest In Peace



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
