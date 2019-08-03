Home
Fairhall Margaret Marie Late of Hamilton North Passed away 1.8.2019 Aged 96 Loving mother of nine, grandmother of 18 and great grandmother of 21. A celebration of Margaret's boundless life will be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Hamilton on 7.8.2019 commencing at 1pm. Margaret's family would like to thank all the staff at Mercy Hospice, Waratah for their care and support. Donations to Cancer Research please in lieu of flowers. Dailey Family Funerals Newcastle owned and operated 4956 4221
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
