Margaret GRAHAM

Margaret GRAHAM Notice
GRAHAM Margaret 'Peggy'

Late of Woodlands Lodge, Wallsend

Formerly Stratford

Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family

10th July, 2019

Aged 86 Years



Dearly loved daughter of The Late Dugald & Elsie Graham. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Doug and Nola Graham. Cherished aunt and great aunt of her family.



The family and friends of Peggy are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in the Presbyterian Church, 144 Nelson St, Wallsend this Wednesday 17th July, 2019 service commencing at 10am.



A graveside service will follow at Stratford Cemetery, service commencing at 1pm.



In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Peggy, donations to 'HMRI- Cancer Research may be made at both services.



'In God's Care'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019
