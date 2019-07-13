|
|
GRAHAM Margaret 'Peggy'
Late of Woodlands Lodge, Wallsend
Formerly Stratford
Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family
10th July, 2019
Aged 86 Years
Dearly loved daughter of The Late Dugald & Elsie Graham. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Doug and Nola Graham. Cherished aunt and great aunt of her family.
The family and friends of Peggy are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in the Presbyterian Church, 144 Nelson St, Wallsend this Wednesday 17th July, 2019 service commencing at 10am.
A graveside service will follow at Stratford Cemetery, service commencing at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Peggy, donations to 'HMRI- Cancer Research may be made at both services.
'In God's Care'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019