|
|
VENABLES Margaret Joy 'Marg'
7th July 2019
Aged 60 years
Of Cardiff South
Formerly of
Macquarie Hills
Dearly loved wife of Chris. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Taleah and Adrian, Leighton and Kirsty, and Lais. Much loved Nan and Ninnin of Harrisen, Charlise, Ella, and Finn and her furr baby Porscha. Loving sister-in-law, aunt and godmother to her family.
Family and Friends are invited to attend MARG's Funeral Liturgy to be held in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Road, Ryhope on MONDAY 15/7/19 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019