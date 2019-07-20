Home
KING Margaret Mary (nee: O'Connell) Late of Scone and Formerly of Branxton. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 17th July 2019. Loving Wife of Ian (dec'd). Loved Mother and Mother In Law of Leslie & Melissa, Chris, Graeme & Kylie. Loving Nan to William & Leah. Aged 78 Years The Funeral Service for Margaret will be held on Tuesday 23rd July 2019 commencing at 10:00am in St. Mary's Catholic Church Scone followed by Interment in the Scone Lawn Cemetery. Scone Funeral Services John Folpp (Director) 02 6545 2281 www.sconefuneral services.net.au



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019
