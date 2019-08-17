|
SUMMERVILLE Margaret Isabella (nee Edwards) Passed away peacefully 14.08.2019 Aged 66 years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved partner of BRIAN. Loving mother and mother-in-law to RENAE and JASON, TRACY and SHANNON, SCOTT and KELLY, GRANT and KRISTY. Much loved Narna to KRISTEN and JAMES, CHLOE, SAMANTHA, ANNABELLE, JOSHUA, REEGAN, DYLAN, ELIZA, ANDIE and Great-Narna to ALEXANDER. A much loved member of the EDWARDS and SUMMERVILLE families. Family and friends of MARGARET are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Lang Street, Kurri Kurri on TUESDAY 20.08.2019 at 9:30am. C. R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019