Home
Services
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret SUMMERVILLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret SUMMERVILLE

Add a Memory
Margaret SUMMERVILLE Notice
SUMMERVILLE Margaret Isabella (nee Edwards) Passed away peacefully 14.08.2019 Aged 66 years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved partner of BRIAN. Loving mother and mother-in-law to RENAE and JASON, TRACY and SHANNON, SCOTT and KELLY, GRANT and KRISTY. Much loved Narna to KRISTEN and JAMES, CHLOE, SAMANTHA, ANNABELLE, JOSHUA, REEGAN, DYLAN, ELIZA, ANDIE and Great-Narna to ALEXANDER. A much loved member of the EDWARDS and SUMMERVILLE families. Family and friends of MARGARET are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Lang Street, Kurri Kurri on TUESDAY 20.08.2019 at 9:30am. C. R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.