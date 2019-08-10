Home
Margaret VELEGRINIS

Margaret VELEGRINIS Notice
VELEGRINIS Margaret Late of Edgeworth

Passed away

7th August, 2019

Aged 89 Years



Dearly loved wife of Emmanuel. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kon and Tina, and Elisabeth. Loved grandmother of Sophia, and Eden.



The family and friends of Margaret are warmly invited to attend her Funeral, to be held in St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Skelton St., Hamilton, this Friday 16th August, 2019. Service commencing at 10:30am. At conclusion of this service, the cortege will proceed to Sandgate Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.