|
|
BUFI MARIA Passed away peacefully
25th September 2019
Late of New Lambton
Aged 88 Years
Dearly loved wife of IGNAZIO. Much loved mother and mother in law of JOHN and SUE, FRANK and FRAN, MAURICE (dec'd), ANGELA and LIAM. Loving Nonna of CARINA, JOSEPH, ILLIANA, MARISA, ISABELLA, JACK, and DOMINIC. Adored great Nonna of JULES. Loved sister of SALVARTORE, LUIGI and FERNANDO.
The relatives and friends of MARIA are invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be at St Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church, Broadmeadow Rd., Broadmeadow on THURSDAY 3rd October 2019 at 11am then for interment at Sandgate Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 28, 2019