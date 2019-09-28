Home
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA BUFI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIA BUFI

Add a Memory
MARIA BUFI Notice
BUFI MARIA Passed away peacefully

25th September 2019

Late of New Lambton

Aged 88 Years



Dearly loved wife of IGNAZIO. Much loved mother and mother in law of JOHN and SUE, FRANK and FRAN, MAURICE (dec'd), ANGELA and LIAM. Loving Nonna of CARINA, JOSEPH, ILLIANA, MARISA, ISABELLA, JACK, and DOMINIC. Adored great Nonna of JULES. Loved sister of SALVARTORE, LUIGI and FERNANDO.



The relatives and friends of MARIA are invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be at St Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church, Broadmeadow Rd., Broadmeadow on THURSDAY 3rd October 2019 at 11am then for interment at Sandgate Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.