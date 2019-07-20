|
|
ANDERSON Maria Corazon Late of Mayfield
Passed unexpectedly
14th July 2019
Aged 70 years
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Rachel and Angelo, and Clayton. Cherished Nan to Sienna and Gabriella. Beloved companion to Paul.
The family and friends of Maria are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 11 Macquarie St Wallsend, on Tuesday 23rd July 2019, Funeral Liturgy commencing at 12pm. An interment at Wallsend Cemetery will take place following the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019