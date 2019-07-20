Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Corazon ANDERSON

Add a Memory
Maria Corazon ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON Maria Corazon Late of Mayfield

Passed unexpectedly

14th July 2019

Aged 70 years



Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Rachel and Angelo, and Clayton. Cherished Nan to Sienna and Gabriella. Beloved companion to Paul.



The family and friends of Maria are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 11 Macquarie St Wallsend, on Tuesday 23rd July 2019, Funeral Liturgy commencing at 12pm. An interment at Wallsend Cemetery will take place following the service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.