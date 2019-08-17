|
|
ROEX Maria Sibilla 'Billa'
Late of
Caves Beach
Passed away
12th August, 2019
Aged 96 Years
Dearly loved wife of the late Johan Roex. Loving mother of Wim, Sia, Ria, and Wilma and mother-in-law of Charmaine, Brad, Les, and Terry. Loved grandmother and great grandmother of their families.
The family and friends of Maria are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont, this Monday 19th August, 2019. Service commencing at 3pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019