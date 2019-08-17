Home
Maria Sibilla ROEX

Maria Sibilla ROEX Notice
ROEX Maria Sibilla 'Billa'

Late of

Caves Beach

Passed away

12th August, 2019

Aged 96 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late Johan Roex. Loving mother of Wim, Sia, Ria, and Wilma and mother-in-law of Charmaine, Brad, Les, and Terry. Loved grandmother and great grandmother of their families.



The family and friends of Maria are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont, this Monday 19th August, 2019. Service commencing at 3pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
