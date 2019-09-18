Home
MARIA TOBIASZ

MARIA TOBIASZ Notice
TOBIASZ MARIA Late of Wallsend

Aged 88 Years



Beloved wife of Jozef (dec). Loving mother and mother in law of Stan and Christine, George and Galina, Julie Anne. Much loved Bubcia of John, Renata, Anna, Lauren, Andre, Tianna, Ayden and Kodey.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of MARIA'S life to be conducted at The Sacred Heart Cathedral, Hunter Street, Newcastle West, this FRIDAY 20th September 2019 at 1.30pm. Thence for interment at Sandgate Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
