|
|
HUMPHRIS MARIE LYNNE Late of Bellbird
formerly of Rathmines
and Holmesville
Aged 72 Years
Beloved wife of Allan. Loving mother and mother in law of Jan and Brett, Nicole and Dave. Adored grandmother of Leesa and Jason. Sadly missed sister and sister in law of Glenda and Lee, Brent and Chris, Neale and Louise.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of MARIE'S Life to be conducted at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Road, Ryhope this FRIDAY 26th July 2019 at 10.00am.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Mark Hughes Foundation may be left at the chapel.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019