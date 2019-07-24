Home
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE HUMPHRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE LYNNE HUMPHRIS

Add a Memory
MARIE LYNNE HUMPHRIS Notice
HUMPHRIS MARIE LYNNE Late of Bellbird

formerly of Rathmines

and Holmesville

Aged 72 Years



Beloved wife of Allan. Loving mother and mother in law of Jan and Brett, Nicole and Dave. Adored grandmother of Leesa and Jason. Sadly missed sister and sister in law of Glenda and Lee, Brent and Chris, Neale and Louise.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of MARIE'S Life to be conducted at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Road, Ryhope this FRIDAY 26th July 2019 at 10.00am.



In lieu of flowers donations to the Mark Hughes Foundation may be left at the chapel.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.