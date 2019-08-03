Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
MARIE THERESE HOCKEY

HOCKEY MARIE THERESE Late of Koombahla

Formerly of Kotara

Aged 96 Years



Dearly loved wife of Neville(dec'd). Much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Anne-Marie and Bruce, Dianne and Scott. Adored and much loved Ma of Katie and Ryan, Lauren and Scott, Ben, and Nick. Great Ma of Jackson and loved sister of Nancy and Cate.



Relatives and friends of MARIE are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 11 Macquarie St, Wallsend on TUESDAY 6th August 2019 commencing at 11.00am. Following for Burial at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd, Ryhope.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
