More Obituaries for Marjorie ELLIOTT
Marjorie Brackstone ELLIOTT

Marjorie Brackstone ELLIOTT Notice
ELLIOTT Marjorie Brackstone Late of Garden Suburb Aged Care

Formerly of Belmont

Passed away

24th July, 2019

Aged 96 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late Geoffrey Tobin and the late Gordon Elliott. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Ray (dec'd), Dennis (dec'd) and Sharon. Loving grandmother of Mark and Debbie, Paul (dec'd), Christopher and Shannon, Stacey, Martin and Shahn, Megan and Gary. Loving Nanna of her 10 great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Betty and David (both dec'd), aunt and great aunt of Dayle, Grant, and Madeline.



The family and friends of Marj are invited to attend her Funeral to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont this Thursday 1st August, 2019. Service commencing at 10am.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be left at the service the National Heart Foundation in Marj's memory.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019
