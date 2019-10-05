Home
MARK CLEGG


1960 - 1989
MARK CLEGG In Memoriam
CLEGG

MARK DOUGLAS

20/9/60 ~ 8/10/89  

'30'  Long Years

Today, like many other days

 brings special thoughts of you

 of happy times we shared

 and caring things you used to do.

And once more, it's a reminder

 that life's road is sometimes rough

 because the time we shared

 just wasn't long enough.

For you were someone special

 who was thought so highly of

 who'll always be remembered 

with affection, warmth and love.

So sending thoughts to heaven

 on the day you went away

 and hope you know you're missed 

more than words could ever say.

Love Alway Mum,

Kelly, Steven, Deb & Families xx
logo

Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
