|
|
CLEGG
MARK DOUGLAS
20/9/60 ~ 8/10/89
'30' Long Years
Today, like many other days
brings special thoughts of you
of happy times we shared
and caring things you used to do.
And once more, it's a reminder
that life's road is sometimes rough
because the time we shared
just wasn't long enough.
For you were someone special
who was thought so highly of
who'll always be remembered
with affection, warmth and love.
So sending thoughts to heaven
on the day you went away
and hope you know you're missed
more than words could ever say.
Love Alway Mum,
Kelly, Steven, Deb & Families xx
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019