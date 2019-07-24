WALSH Mark Gerard Late of Cooks Hill,



fought a courageous battle against the beast,



finally to pass peacefully at his home,



in the arms of his family,



enveloped in their love.



21st July 2019



Aged 60 Years







Terri's soulmate. Jordan, Gemma, Oliver and Fergus' inspirational father. Rose's proud and doting pop. Ellen and Ken's (dec'd) cherished son. Treasured brother, brother-in-law, father-in-law and uncle.







Mark's family would like to honour his 'other family', the staff of the Haematology Unit at Calvary Mater Hospital, with whom he spent so many of his waking hours.







Mark's family, friends, colleagues and patients are warmly invited to attend a service to commemorate Mark's life. The service will be held at 3pm this Saturday 27 July, 2019 at The Rydges Hotel on Wharf Road at the Newcastle Foreshore.







In lieu of flowers, Mark's family encourages donations to be made to the Leukaemia Foundation, whose tireless support carried Mark and his family through not one, not two, but three bone marrow transplants.







Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019