GILMORE Marlene 5.7.1943 ~ 3.7.2019 Late of Bonnells Bay Formerly of Cessnock Loved wife of LESTER. Loving mother and mother-in- law to PETER and KIM, PAUL and KAREN. Much loved "Nanna Marlene" to JENNA, JEMIMA, JESSICA, TYLER and JACOB. A loved member of the MOODY and GILMORE families. A dear friend to JULIA. Family and Friends of MARLENE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St. Cessnock on FRIDAY, 12.07.2019 at 11:00am. C.R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 6 to July 10, 2019