MARY EILEEN TRUELAND

MARY EILEEN TRUELAND Notice
TRUELAND (Nee MEALE) MARY EILEEN 'Eileen'

(Formerly Murray)

Passed away peacefully 1st August 2019

Late of New Lambton

Aged 95 Years



Dearly loved wife of Robert (Bob). Beautiful mother and mother in law of Robert (dec'd), Philip (dec'd), Sharon and Trevor (dec'd), Jan and Rob, Robyn and Tony, Catherine and John, Louise and Wayne. Precious Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving sister, sister in law, aunt, and great aunt of the Meale, Conners, and Trueland families.



The relatives and friends of Eileen are invited to attend the celebration of her Life to be held at St Kevin's Catholic Church, Main Rd Cardiff this Friday 9th August 2019 at 1pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
