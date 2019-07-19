|
|
SISTER EUCHARIA rsj (Mary Jackson) Late of Southern Cross Tenison Apartments, Swansea, died 16 July, 2019 in her 97th year and the 76th year of Religious Profession. The Sisters of St. Joseph, Lochinvar announce, with sorrow, the death of their much loved Sister and friend, Eucharia. We invite Eucharia's dearly loved cousins, her many friends and ex-students to join us in celebrating, with joy, her long life and fidelity, in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Lochinvar on Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, at 1.00pm. Following the Eucharistic celebration, interment will take place in the Sisters' section of the Catholic Cemetery, Lochinvar. Eucharia is pre-deceased by her twin, Jeannie, and sister Beryl. May she now be at rest in God's loving presence. C. R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4932 7744 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 19 to July 20, 2019