Home
Services
David Lloyd Funerals
1-5 Milton Street
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
(02) 4966 5277
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary RIDLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Margaret RIDLEY

Add a Memory
Mary Margaret RIDLEY Notice
RIDLEY (Nee Horn) Mary Margaret Born 28th June 1934

Passed away

28th August 2019

with her loving family

by her side



Aged 85 years



Late of Beresfield



Dearly loved wife of Brian (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Mark, Denise, James and Christine, Sharon and Damian, Susan and Graham. Cherished Nan of Dylan, Evan, Nathan, Kirsty, Mathew, Sam, Jacob, Madeleine, Loui, Joseph, Oliver and Lillian. Great Ninna of Marley, Lola, Pippi, Marcella and Gabriel. Beloved sister of Aline, Betty (dec) and Jeff (dec).



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of MARGARET's life to be held in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield this FRIDAY 6th September 2019 commencing at 10am.



'Always in our Hearts'





logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices