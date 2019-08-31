|
|
RIDLEY (Nee Horn) Mary Margaret Born 28th June 1934
Passed away
28th August 2019
with her loving family
by her side
Aged 85 years
Late of Beresfield
Dearly loved wife of Brian (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Mark, Denise, James and Christine, Sharon and Damian, Susan and Graham. Cherished Nan of Dylan, Evan, Nathan, Kirsty, Mathew, Sam, Jacob, Madeleine, Loui, Joseph, Oliver and Lillian. Great Ninna of Marley, Lola, Pippi, Marcella and Gabriel. Beloved sister of Aline, Betty (dec) and Jeff (dec).
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of MARGARET's life to be held in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield this FRIDAY 6th September 2019 commencing at 10am.
'Always in our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019