Mary SNEDDON Notice
SNEDDON Mary Late of Edgeworth

Passed peacefully

6th September 2019

Aged 93 years



Dearly loved wife of George (dec'd). A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul (dec'd) and Glenice, Keith (dec'd) and Helen, Dennis (dec'd) and Lynda, Ian and Lynneve, Rowena and Martin, Anne (dec'd) and Mick, Peter and Wendy (dec'd). A cherished Nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



The family and friends of Mary are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Thursday 3rd October 2019, service commencing at 12pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
