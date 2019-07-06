Home
Resources
More Obituaries for MARYANN SUMNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARYANN SUMNER

Add a Memory
MARYANN SUMNER Notice
SUMNER MARYANN (MAZ)

Late of Edgeworth

Aged 57 Years



Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Kylie and Mitchell. Adored grandmother of Madison, Mason and Emilia. Cherished daughter of Judith. Much loved sister of Simon(dec'd) and Jason. Loved niece, aunt and cousin to her extended family.



Relatives and friends of MARYANN are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd, Ryhope on THURSDAY 11th July 2019 commencing at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Calvary Mercy Hospice can be made at this service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.