SUMNER MARYANN (MAZ)
Late of Edgeworth
Aged 57 Years
Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Kylie and Mitchell. Adored grandmother of Madison, Mason and Emilia. Cherished daughter of Judith. Much loved sister of Simon(dec'd) and Jason. Loved niece, aunt and cousin to her extended family.
Relatives and friends of MARYANN are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd, Ryhope on THURSDAY 11th July 2019 commencing at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Calvary Mercy Hospice can be made at this service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 6, 2019