WATTERS MARYANNE Passed away peacefully 28th July 2019
Late of New Lambton
Aged 61 Years
Dearly loved mother of BIANCA and JULIAN. Much loved daughter of YVONNE and LES (dec'd). Loving sister of DAVID, MICHAEL, PAUL, ELIZABETH, and ROSEMARY. Loyal and loving friend of all who knew her.
The relatives and friends of MARYANNE are invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Philip's Catholic Church, 31 Vista Pde Kotara this FRIDAY 2nd August 2019 at 12noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 31, 2019