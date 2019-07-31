Home
Resources
More Obituaries for MARYANNE WATTERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARYANNE WATTERS

Add a Memory
MARYANNE WATTERS Notice
WATTERS MARYANNE Passed away peacefully 28th July 2019

Late of New Lambton

Aged 61 Years



Dearly loved mother of BIANCA and JULIAN. Much loved daughter of YVONNE and LES (dec'd). Loving sister of DAVID, MICHAEL, PAUL, ELIZABETH, and ROSEMARY. Loyal and loving friend of all who knew her.



The relatives and friends of MARYANNE are invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Philip's Catholic Church, 31 Vista Pde Kotara this FRIDAY 2nd August 2019 at 12noon.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARYANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.