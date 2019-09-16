|
|
DANVERS (nee Moffat) Maude Fisher (Recently Harrison)
Passed away
14th September 2019
Aged 88 years
Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Sally, Anne, Peter, Meg and Wayne. A cherished Grandma to Altarra (dec'd), Mikaela, Hayden, Dylan (dec'd), Kane and Brady, and Great Grandma to Rafa, Harriet and Claudia. Loved sister to Jim (dec'd), Angus and John.
The family and friends of Maude are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 44 Pacific Hwy (parking via Henry St) on Wednesday 18th September 2019, service commencing at 3pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 16, 2019