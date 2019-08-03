|
Mary Mah (nee Dee) Maura Late of Epping Formerly of Newcastle, NSW and Belmullet, County Mayo. 28 June 1936-31 July 2019 Aged 83 years Daughter of Bridget (nee Murphy) and John, and loved sister of Michael (deceased). Beloved wife of Gerald and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Rosemary and Gilbert and Sean and Belinda. Proud and loving grandmother of Gilbert, Thomas, Dominique and Sophia. Dearly loved aunt and great-aunt of Caroline, Michelle, Brendan, Mairead and families, and much loved cousin of Eileen, Deirdre, Kieran, Patrick and families. Forever in our hearts Relatives and friends of Maura are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate her life in the Magnolia Chapel, Macquarie Park Cemetery, Corner of Delhi and Plassey Roads, North Ryde on Saturday, 10 August 2019 at 11am, followed by burial within the cemetery grounds.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 3, 2019