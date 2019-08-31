Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Maureen Anne GREALY

Maureen Anne GREALY Notice
GREALY Maureen Anne Late of Carrington

Passed away peacefully

28th August, 2019

Aged 71 Years



Loving mother of Belinda, Kristine, and Jonathon. Loving GG of 14. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Dear friend to many.



The family and friends of Maureen are warmly invited to attend her Funeral, to be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral, Hunter St., Hamilton, this Tuesday 3rd September, 2019. Funeral Mass for the repose of her soul to be celebrated at 2pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
