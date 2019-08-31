|
|
GREALY Maureen Anne Late of Carrington
Passed away peacefully
28th August, 2019
Aged 71 Years
Loving mother of Belinda, Kristine, and Jonathon. Loving GG of 14. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Dear friend to many.
The family and friends of Maureen are warmly invited to attend her Funeral, to be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral, Hunter St., Hamilton, this Tuesday 3rd September, 2019. Funeral Mass for the repose of her soul to be celebrated at 2pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019