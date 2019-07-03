Home
MAUREEN FRANCES LING

MAUREEN FRANCES LING Notice
LING MAUREEN FRANCES nee THRELFO

Aged 78 years

of East Maitland

Much loved wife of DONALD. Cherished mother and mother in law of DAVID and ROSALYN, MICHAEL and JO, STEPHEN and TINA and JUDITH and RON. Adored Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchild. Loved member of the LING and THRELFO families and a great friend to many.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Peter's Anglican Church, William St, East Maitland on THURSDAY 4th July, 2019 at 11.00am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 3, 2019
