LING MAUREEN FRANCES nee THRELFO
Aged 78 years
of East Maitland
Much loved wife of DONALD. Cherished mother and mother in law of DAVID and ROSALYN, MICHAEL and JO, STEPHEN and TINA and JUDITH and RON. Adored Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchild. Loved member of the LING and THRELFO families and a great friend to many.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Peter's Anglican Church, William St, East Maitland on THURSDAY 4th July, 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 3, 2019