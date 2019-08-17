Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen POLLARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen POLLARD

Add a Memory
Maureen POLLARD Notice
POLLARD Maureen Late of Toronto

Formerly Cardiff

Passed peacefully

12th August 2019

Aged 82 years



Dearly loved wife of David. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Vangie, Kim and John, Ian and Alison, Leisa and Michael, Linden and Kerrie. A cherished Nanny to her 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.



The family and friends of Maureen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held at The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Tuesday 20th August 2019, service commencing at 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.