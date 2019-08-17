|
POLLARD Maureen Late of Toronto
Formerly Cardiff
Passed peacefully
12th August 2019
Aged 82 years
Dearly loved wife of David. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Vangie, Kim and John, Ian and Alison, Leisa and Michael, Linden and Kerrie. A cherished Nanny to her 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
The family and friends of Maureen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held at The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Tuesday 20th August 2019, service commencing at 10am.
