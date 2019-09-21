Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen SMITH

Add a Memory
Maureen SMITH Notice
SMITH Maureen Veronica 15.7.1935 - 18.9.2019 Late of Salamander Bay Beloved wife of Leslie. Cherished mother and mother-in-law to Andrew and Lenore, Martin and Sharon. Proud grandmother to Thomas, Madeline, James, Charles, William and Timothy. Maureen will be sadly missed by all her relatives and friends, both near and far. Requiem Mass for the Repose of the soul of Late Maureen will be celebrated in St Michael's Catholic Church, 12 Sproule Street, Nelson Bay on Wednesday 25th September 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. Andrew Valerio & Sons Funeral Directors Serving All Suburbs 9712 5204
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.