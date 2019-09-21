|
SMITH Maureen Veronica 15.7.1935 - 18.9.2019 Late of Salamander Bay Beloved wife of Leslie. Cherished mother and mother-in-law to Andrew and Lenore, Martin and Sharon. Proud grandmother to Thomas, Madeline, James, Charles, William and Timothy. Maureen will be sadly missed by all her relatives and friends, both near and far. Requiem Mass for the Repose of the soul of Late Maureen will be celebrated in St Michael's Catholic Church, 12 Sproule Street, Nelson Bay on Wednesday 25th September 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. Andrew Valerio & Sons Funeral Directors Serving All Suburbs 9712 5204
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019