|
|
MCNALLY Max Late of Newcastle
Former proprietor of
Marlin Truck Bodies
Passed peacefully
15th July 2019
Aged 93 Years
Dearly loved husband of Beryl. Beloved father and father-in-law of Daryl and Dianne, Tony and Glenda. Loving grandfather of Cheree, Kristi, Renee, Troy, Drew, and Rhys. Great Poppy of Lani, Macy, Evie, Riley, Luke, Max, Ryder, Isabella, Eli, and Louis.
The family and friends of Max are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Monday 22nd July 2019 service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019