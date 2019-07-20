Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Max MCNALLY

Max MCNALLY Notice
MCNALLY Max Late of Newcastle

Former proprietor of

Marlin Truck Bodies

Passed peacefully

15th July 2019

Aged 93 Years



Dearly loved husband of Beryl. Beloved father and father-in-law of Daryl and Dianne, Tony and Glenda. Loving grandfather of Cheree, Kristi, Renee, Troy, Drew, and Rhys. Great Poppy of Lani, Macy, Evie, Riley, Luke, Max, Ryder, Isabella, Eli, and Louis.



The family and friends of Max are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Monday 22nd July 2019 service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019
