Maxine HOWE

Maxine HOWE Notice
HOWE Maxine 'Max'

Late of Cardiff South

Passed away

19th August 2019

Aged 65 years



Dearly loved wife of John (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Megan and Josh, Robert and Sharna. Loved Nan, sister, sister-in-law, aunty and a treasured friend to many.



The family and friends of Max are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Road, Ryhope on Monday 26th August 2019. Service commencing at 10.00am



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
