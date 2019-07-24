|
|
AUSTIN Maxwell 'Max'
Late of Budgewoi
Passed away
20th July, 2019
Aged 81 Years
Wonderful husband of Val, amazing dad of Mandy, Susan, and Anne-Francis, adored pop of 9 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren.
Family and friends of Max are warmly invited to attend a memorial service to celebrate his life at Warnervale Uniting Church, 251 Warnervale Rd, Hamlyn Terrace this Friday 26th July, 2019 commencing at 2.30pm.
'We've been so blessed,
a true legend!'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019