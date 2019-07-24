Home
Maxwell AUSTIN

Maxwell AUSTIN Notice
AUSTIN Maxwell 'Max'

Late of Budgewoi

Passed away

20th July, 2019

Aged 81 Years



Wonderful husband of Val, amazing dad of Mandy, Susan, and Anne-Francis, adored pop of 9 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren.



Family and friends of Max are warmly invited to attend a memorial service to celebrate his life at Warnervale Uniting Church, 251 Warnervale Rd, Hamlyn Terrace this Friday 26th July, 2019 commencing at 2.30pm.



'We've been so blessed,

a true legend!'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019
