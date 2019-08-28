|
MANTACH MAXWELL GEORGE Late of Adamstown Heights Aged 86 Years Dearly loved husband of Monica (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Sandy Mantach, Anne-Maree and Wayne Dever. Loving Pa of Stephanie, Max and Elise Mantach. Grace, Sophie, Charlotte and Thomas Dever. Loved brother-in-law, uncle and good friend to many. Relatives and friends of Max are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Hamilton this Monday morning 2nd September 2019, Funeral Mass commencing at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow. In God's Care
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 28, 2019