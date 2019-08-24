|
|
BROMLEY Maxwell Joseph 'Maxie' 15th August 2019, late of Woolgoolga. Devoted husband to his beautiful bride Coral. Loving father & father-in-law to Peter & Robyn and Robyn. Cherished grandfather & great-grandfather to Ebony, Jackson & Laura, Charlotte & Josh, Cameron & Rikki, Isaac, Dillon, Morgan and Sienna. Treasured by all family, friends and community. Aged 86 Years Cheers Mr Woolgoolga Relatives and friends are invited to attend Max's Requiem Mass to be celebrated in the Church of St. Francis Xavier, Woolgoolga on Thursday 29th August 2019, commencing at 2.00 pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019