PAXTON May Agnes Passed away
peacefully
surrounded by family
6th September 2019
Late of Mount Hutton
Formerly of
Belmont North
Aged 88 Years
Dearly loved wife of Bill. Widow of Joseph. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Peta, Timothy and Jayne, Tina and Steve, Sheree and Stuart. Adored Nanna of Katelyn, Annie, Rebecca, Serena and Brendan. Loved sister, sister-in-law and Aunt.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of MAY's life this FRIDAY13th September 2019 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope commencing 2pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 11, 2019