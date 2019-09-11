Home
May Agnes PAXTON

May Agnes PAXTON Notice
PAXTON May Agnes Passed away

peacefully

surrounded by family

6th September 2019

Late of Mount Hutton

Formerly of

Belmont North



Aged 88 Years



Dearly loved wife of Bill. Widow of Joseph. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Peta, Timothy and Jayne, Tina and Steve, Sheree and Stuart. Adored Nanna of Katelyn, Annie, Rebecca, Serena and Brendan. Loved sister, sister-in-law and Aunt.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of MAY's life this FRIDAY13th September 2019 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope commencing 2pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
