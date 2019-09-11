Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Melva MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melva MARTIN

Add a Memory
Melva MARTIN Notice
MARTIN Melva Passed away peacefully 07.09.2019 Aged 92 Years Late of Green Hills Formerly of Kearsley and Greta Beloved wife of ALLAN (dec'd). Loving mother to ANNE, ROBERT (dec'd), STEVEN, and RUSSELL and all their loving FAMILIES. Family and Friends of MELVA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Uniting Church, Cnr Cooper & Cumberland Sts., Cessnock this MONDAY, 16.9.2019 at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Breast Cancer may be left at the Church. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melva's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.