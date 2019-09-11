|
|
MARTIN Melva Passed away peacefully 07.09.2019 Aged 92 Years Late of Green Hills Formerly of Kearsley and Greta Beloved wife of ALLAN (dec'd). Loving mother to ANNE, ROBERT (dec'd), STEVEN, and RUSSELL and all their loving FAMILIES. Family and Friends of MELVA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Uniting Church, Cnr Cooper & Cumberland Sts., Cessnock this MONDAY, 16.9.2019 at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Breast Cancer may be left at the Church. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019